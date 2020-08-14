ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -195.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

