ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock worth $2,146,712. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

