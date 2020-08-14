ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

