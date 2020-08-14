ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $338.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total value of $4,642,667.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,652,677.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.73, for a total value of $458,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,036.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $24,007,574. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

