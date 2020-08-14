Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Trimmed by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $73,800,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $78,712,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $51,525,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $25,509,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $23,501,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

