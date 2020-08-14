NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,363 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.