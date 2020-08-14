NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 11,900 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

EQC opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 133.84, a current ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

