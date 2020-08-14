NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

RNR opened at $182.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average is $170.96. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.