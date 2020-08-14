Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

