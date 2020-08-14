Mackay Shields LLC Invests $939,000 in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.41.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

