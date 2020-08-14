Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 55.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 61.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $530.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at $681,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

