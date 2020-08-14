Mackay Shields LLC Buys 796 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,732 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 488,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after acquiring an additional 728,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,160,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 0.50. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

