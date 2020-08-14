Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 340,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

