Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 33,000 First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.