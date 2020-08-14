Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 191.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 112,183 shares during the period.

FLCO stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

