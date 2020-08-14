Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 115.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

