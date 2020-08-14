Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,492 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth $179,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE VIV opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Telefonica Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

