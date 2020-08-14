10,200 Shares in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 875.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 876,691 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 176,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Research analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

