Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

