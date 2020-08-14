NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $97,266,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in CF Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $40,327,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CF Industries by 128.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 295,442 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

