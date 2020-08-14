3,500 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after buying an additional 485,397 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Medpace by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 362,970 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,637 shares of company stock worth $105,016,150 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

