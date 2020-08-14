NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $400,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $110.52 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $127.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

