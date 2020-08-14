Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,022.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,397.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.