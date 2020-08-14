United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,022.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,397.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

