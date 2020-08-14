United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,022.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,397.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
3,500 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
3,500 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $400,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $400,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co.
Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position
Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report