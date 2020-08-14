Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,022.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,397.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, China International Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

