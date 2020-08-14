Comerica Bank Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Shares of NXPI opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,784.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

