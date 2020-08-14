Comerica Bank Has $3.24 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after buying an additional 899,837 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 1,891,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

RF stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
3,500 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
3,500 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $400,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $400,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co.
Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position
Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report