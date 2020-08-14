Comerica Bank Has $3.24 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after buying an additional 899,837 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 1,891,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

RF stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is a recession?

