Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 10,017 Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 380,706 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 25.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,573,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 316,189 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corecivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 314,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.90 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.