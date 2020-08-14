Sigma Planning Corp Invests $116,000 in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,796,153 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $18,737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.69.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $751,915.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,813 shares of company stock worth $3,830,117 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

