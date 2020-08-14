Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.61. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

