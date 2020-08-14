UBS Group AG Sells 85,603 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

BPY stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

BPY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

