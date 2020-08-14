UBS Group AG Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

