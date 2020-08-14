UBS Group AG Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
3,500 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
3,500 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $400,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $400,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co.
Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position
Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report