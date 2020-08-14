UBS Group AG Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Mantech International worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Mantech International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mantech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after purchasing an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANT stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

