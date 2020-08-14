M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

LYV opened at $51.35 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

