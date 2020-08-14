M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Matson by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 598,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Matson by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Matson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,451,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.20. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.