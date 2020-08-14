Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $28,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $38.46 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.