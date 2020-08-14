M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.27 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

