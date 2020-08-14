First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,879 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Barrett Business Services worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 45.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $450.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.