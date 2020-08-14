M&T Bank Corp Invests $210,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,709.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 539,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 241,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

