2,200 Shares in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $25.56 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

