6,667 Shares in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

