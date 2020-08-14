SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALA opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $513.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.