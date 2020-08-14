32,003 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $3,309,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

