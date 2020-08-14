Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BofA Securities cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

