Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,765 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Perficient by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Perficient by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perficient by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

