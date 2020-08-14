UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09.

