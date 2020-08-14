UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.30% of NGL Energy Partners worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 398,278 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 359,184 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.