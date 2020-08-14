Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Balchem worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,295,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,377,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

