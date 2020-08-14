Raymond James & Associates Acquires 40,930 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

