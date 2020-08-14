Raymond James & Associates Acquires 62,089 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Xerox were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,371,784 shares of company stock valued at $22,392,739. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.30 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

